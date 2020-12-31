Crimestoppers Offering $1,000 Reward for Information in Montgomery Woman’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in a Murder investigation.

On Thursday, December 17, Montgomery police located Stephanie Hale in the 5600 block of Carmichael with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Hale dead at the scene.

Montgomery police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in Hale’s Murder. If you have any information, call the Montgomery police at 334-625-2832.