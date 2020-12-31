Doug Jones in Quarantine After wife tests positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Doug Jones will spend the final days of his term in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Jones made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter. He said his wife Louise tested positive for COVID-19. He said she isn’t feeling too well but is OK.

Jones says he is disappointed that he will be unable to be on the Senate floor to vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act. Jones’ Senate term ends Sunday when Republican Tommy Tuberville is sworn into office.

