Judson College Will Open For Spring Semester

by Alabama News Network Staff

Judson College will open for Spring semester.

The board of trustees made the decision at its meeting Thursday afternoon.

As Alabama News Network has previously reported, the womens college in Marion needed $500,000 in donations by December 28 in order to keep its doors open.

That goal has been reached, but the school still needs another $1 million in donations by the end of May.

The start date for the Spring semester is January 20. 2021.