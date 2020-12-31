Montgomery Man in Custody for the 68th Murder of 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating what is now the 68th murder of 2020. The homicide investigation is following the murder of Jermaine Stephens, 37, of Montgomery.

Wednesday, December 30, at about 2:45 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3900 block of Southmont Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, Stephens was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, MPD charged Horace Bell III, 33, of Montgomery, with Murder. Bell III was taken into custody and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. It is unknown at the moment what caused the shooting, there is no further information at the moment regarding this case.