Rain/Storms Overnight Into Friday

by Shane Butler

A strong storm system will move through the area overnight into early Friday. We expect a couple rounds of rain and storms. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes possible. The window of opportunity runs from 10pm Thursday until 1pm Friday. Be sure to have our weather app downloaded and your phone charged up for this storm event. Fortunately, there’s improving weather on the way for Friday afternoon. Some spots may actually see some sunshine. This will help temps climb into the mid 70s once again. Another weather feature will be moving through the region Saturday. A few showers will be possible but nothing too heavy is expected. You will notice cooler air working into the area. Temps will be dropping back into the 60s for highs and lows in the 30s overnight. High pressure establishes itself over us early next week. We go back into sunny and dry conditions until the latter half of the work week. Happy New Year!