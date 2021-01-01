A Few Severe Storms Possible New Year’s Morning, Then Warm With Some Afternoon Sun

by Ben Lang

2021 begins on a wet and stormy note across our area, with showers and storms gradually spreading east this morning. The heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity was crossing I-65 as of 7AM. There’s a threat for a few severe storms this morning, mainly along and east of I-65 at this point. Damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes are the main threats. However, the overall threat for severe weather is very low. Outside of severe weather potential, locally heavy rain appears possible, as some locations could pick up around 1″ of rain in a short period of time.

By midday, storms clear our eastern-most counties. Sunshine returns this afternoon, but even after a boundary clears our area, temperatures rise into the mid 70s. Quite warm for January 1st, indeed. Tonight looks cooler, however, with lows in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Saturday features some sunshine early, but clouds increase through the afternoon. Scattered showers are also possible during the latter half of the day, especially across southeast Alabama. Saturday won’t be as warm, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s as clouds clear once more. Sunday looks mainly sunny and dry but cool, with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday night lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

The first full week of 2021 begins sunny and mild, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds increase a bit on Wednesday, in advance of the next front and round of rain next Thursday. Since temperatures only warm into the low 60s (if that) on Thursday, severe weather looks unlikely this time around. That front and perhaps most of the clouds as well clear our area next Friday, with highs possibly in the low 60s.