Auburn Loses to Northwestern 35-19 in Citrus Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn but was often frustrated by Northwestern’s defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points per game, ranked fifth in the nation. In the end, Auburn came up short, losing the Citrus Bowl 35-19.

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele served as interim head coach, following the firing of Gus Malzahn last month.

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern’s defense made it stand for their victory.

Ramsey totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern, which won its fourth straight bowl game.

Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)