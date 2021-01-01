Some Rain Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler



We’re not completely done with rain activity just yet. Another wave will swing through the area Saturday. A few showers are possible at times. Temps will still manage to reach the low to mid 60s for highs. Once the showers move out Saturday evening, a surge of cooler air moves into the deep south. This sets us up for a sunny but cooler Sunday. Temps only manage mid to upper 50s for highs. High pressure will establish itself over the region going into next week. We expect sunny and mild days with clear and chilly nights. Highs make the lower 60s while lows hover in the mid 30s. The weather sticks around through midweek. Our next rain maker works through the region Thursday into Friday.