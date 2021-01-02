Alabama Men’s Basketball Team Stuns #7 Tennessee

by Alabama News Network Staff

John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading Alabama to a stunning victory over No. 7 Tennessee 71-63.

The Crimson Tide turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage midway through the second behind Petty’s trio of 3s and two more long-range makes by Joshua Primo.

Primo and Herbert Jones finished with 11 points, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

Tennessee struggled from the field the entire game, hitting 21 of 66 shots. Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers.

