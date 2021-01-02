Autauga County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Ed Will Smith is 65 years old and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He is 5’9″ tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen in Wetumpka on December 31, 2020, at around 2 p.m. wearing black jeans and a red University of Alabama shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ed Will Smith, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500 or call 911.