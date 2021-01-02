Colder Saturday Night; More Sunshine, But Cool Sunday

by Ben Lang

There was a decent amount of sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds increased by the afternoon. There might have been a few spotty showers across far southeast Alabama today. However, most of the rain remained across northwest Florida and Georgia. It was still a mild day for early January, though cooler than New Year’s Day. Temperatures warmed into the low and mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight turns cold, but near normal for early January. Expect a clearing sky with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday features more sunshine than Saturday, but also cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Expect a northwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph throughout the day. Sunday night looks cold again, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Many of us might finally be getting back into the swing of things next week. Fortunately, the early part of the week features fairly nice weather for early January. Expect abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 60s each day. Monday and Tuesday night still look rather cool, but seasonably so, with lows in the upper 30s. Clouds increase somewhat Wednesday, but it should be a dry day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday. It doesn’t look like a washout, with a somewhat scattered coverage of rain throughout the day. Rain totals could be as high as half an inch. Most of the rain comes to an end Thursday night, though some rain could wrap around a departing front/low on Friday. Friday features lingering clouds otherwise, and cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s, with lows in the 30s.

Next weekend looks like a mixed bag weather-wise. Saturday looks mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another weather system could produce some rain across our area Sunday. However, models don’t show a tremendous coverage of rain at this time. As always, time will tell.