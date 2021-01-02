Montgomery Co. Residents Face Lower Severe Weather Risks Than Other Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County is a relatively safe place according to a ranking of natural disasters by The Federal Emergency Management Agency. A new FEMA program that ranks natural disasters from earthquakes to heat waves says Montgomery County is relatively high in only two of 18 categories: lightning and strong winds. The weather disaster perhaps most feared in Montgomery is tornadoes, which FEMA ranks as a relatively low risk of occurrence in Montgomery County.

The FEMA risk map can be used to look up any other county in the us. It can be viewed online here: https://hazards.geoplatform. gov/portal/apps/MapSeries/ index.html?appid= ddf915a24fb24dc8863eed96bc3345 f8