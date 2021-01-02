Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville Joins Group Challenging Electoral College Vote

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama U.S. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville is joining a growing number of Republican lawmakers to support President Trump’s effort to overturn the presidential election, pledging to reject the results.

Congress will meet on January 6 to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced a coalition of 11 senators and senators-elect who will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results.

Besides Tuberville and Cruz, others in the group include U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Steve Daines (R-Montana), John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) and Mike Braun (R-Indiana), as well as Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee).

READ THE GROUP’S JOINT STATEMENT

They acknowledge they are unlikely to change the results of the election, which state and federal officials say ran smoothly. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)