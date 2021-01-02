Texas fires Herman after 4 seasons, hires Tide OC Sarkisian

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns new coach. The move comes just a few hours after Texas announced the firing of Tom Herman after four seasons with no Big 12 championships. Sarkisian is the architect of a Crimson Tide offense that has produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in getting Alabama to the College Football Playoff championship against Ohio State. He also was 45-36 as head coach at Washington and USC in previous jobs.

