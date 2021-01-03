Alabama Records Nearly One-Third of Its Coronavirus Cases in December

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has notched almost a third of its coronavirus cases in December.

The alarming bulge in infections has echoed the warnings of medical experts who said the state would see some dark days before a vaccine became widely available.

Alabama saw 109,000 of its 361,226 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported in December.

The sharp rise came after the Thanksgiving holiday, and health officials said they are concerned caseloads will again surge in January from the fallout of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said he is concerned things will get worse before they get better. Gov. Kay Ivey’s current face mask order and other restrictions are due to expire on January 22.

