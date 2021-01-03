Colder Sunday Night, But Milder Monday

Sunday featured much more sunshine than Saturday, but temperatures were cooler. Afternoon highs were in the 50s in most locations, compared to low and mid 60s Saturday afternoon. A northwest breeze added an extra chill to the air, but the wind dies down this evening. However, thanks to a generally clear sky, temperatures drop quickly after sunset. Most locations fall into the 30s after 10PM, with 40s prior to that. Overnight lows could be just below freezing in several locations, with low to mid elsewhere.

After a chilly start, the rest of Monday looks milder than Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but clouds could increase a bit by the afternoon. That’s in response to a weak boundary drifting east into the state. It’s very unlikely to produce any rain. Afternoon highs rebound into the low 60s. Partial cloudiness could linger through Monday night, causing temperatures to remain several degrees warmer vs Sunday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday looks sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday night lows fall back into the mid 30s. Clouds increase Wednesday in advance of our next weather system. Rain looks like Thursday as the system pushes through our area. Rain could be considerable, with totals potentially topping half an inch in some locations. Severe weather is highly unlikely, with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers may continue through Thursday night, but most of the rain exits by Friday. However, it could be quite cloudy throughout the day. It won’t be very warm either, with highs only warming into the 50s. Friday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

Next weekend looks mainly dry, with a sun/cloud mix Saturday and Sunday. It previously appeared that next Sunday could feature some rain. However, Sunday afternoon models runs now hold this round of rain off until early next week. Next weekend still looks seasonably cool/cold, with highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday.