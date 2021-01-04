$1,000 Reward Offered for Information in Death of Montgomery Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest the murder of Keith Spells. Spells, shot and killed in the 400 block Arthur Street on December 28, was Montgomery’s 66th murder of 2020.

Montgomery police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in Spell’s murder.

If you have any information in this investigation, call the Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.