Alex Trebek’s Final Jeopardy Episodes Air This Week on CBS 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

This week, the final Jeopardy episodes with Alex Trebek as host will air on CBS 8 and other TV stations across the country.

Today’s show will include a personal message from Trebek about the season of giving. The final episode on Friday will feature a tribute to him.

Trebek died in November of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. He had worked until 10 days before he died.

Veteran “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will serve as guest host starting January 11, though a permanent host has not been named.

You can see Jeopardy weekday afternoons at 4:30 on CBS 8.