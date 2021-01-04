Update: Car Crash Leaves Section off Highway 231 Closed in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A major crash in Elmore County has a section of 231 closed Monday Morning.

State troopers are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving injury. The wreck happened around 6:15 a.m. at U.S. 231 and Grass Farm Road. Alabama News Network is working to get more information and will update the story once the road is back open.

—————————————————————-Update: Highway 231 is now open. There is still no word on injuries or specifics of the crash