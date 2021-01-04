Dallas County Authorities Searching Elderly Man Missing Since Christmas Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

Crimestoppers has issued a missing person’s report following the disappearance of a Dallas County man. Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 84-year-old Thomas Houston.

Houston described as being 6’3 tall weighing 235 lbs was last seen on December 25. Authorities say Houston may have left his residence in the 1200 block of Harville Road in Selma in a silver 1998 Honda Accord.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Houston, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or call Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.