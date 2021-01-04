Montgomery Police Investigating First Homicide of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched an investigation into the first homicide of 2021 for Montgomery. Martell Williams, 26, of Montgomery died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, January 2.

Police say they located Williams in the area of Peabody Road and Manasse Drive. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrest made at this time as the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Homicide Investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.