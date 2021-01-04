Pleasant Early This Week, But Rain Likely Thursday

by Ben Lang

It was a cold and in some cases frosty start to Monday morning across our area. Temperatures fell into the upper 20s to low 30s prior to sunrise. Sunshine is plentiful this morning, and midday temperatures were already back in the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures warm a bit more through this afternoon, with highs in the low 60s. There are some clouds across west Alabama, and we’ll see these push east throughout the day. The clouds are associated with a weak cold front pushing into the mid-south. The front pushes through our area overnight. Thanks to partial cloud-cover, temperatures won’t be as cold. In fact, all locations should remain above freezing. Expect lows near 40°.

Clouds clear quickly Tuesday morning, with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Expect a breezy northwest wind, but afternoon high temperatures rebound into the low 60s. Tuesday night turns colder, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Clouds increase Wednesday in advance of our next weather system. Temperatures top out in the low 60s. Rain looks likely Thursday, with area rain totals potentially near half an inch. Severe weather isn’t on the table, with high temperatures only in the 50s to low 60s.

Rain may continue Thursday night, but most of it departs Friday as the system moves to our east. However, clouds are likely to linger for much of the day, with temperatures only warming into the 50s. Saturday looks a bit sunnier with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Another round of rain arrives late Sunday and early next week. Looks like a cold rain for our area, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s both nights.