Quiet Start to the First Week of 2021

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST WEEK OF 2021: The first half of next week will feature pretty decent weather for January in Alabama. Expect more sun than clouds today through Wednesday, with slight above-average temperatures as highs will be in the low to mid 60s, while lows in the 30s and 40s are expected.

RAIN RETURNS: Moisture levels begin to rise late Wednesday with increasing clouds and rain returning to the area Thursday. The surface low will slowly move east across the state on Thursday that will bring a decent chance of rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A few light showers may remain over the northern and northeastern parts of the area before sunrise on Friday, but after sunrise, we’ll stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will feature generally sunny conditions with highs in the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and rain will start to move into the western parts of Central Alabama during the evening and night, with another widespread rain event expected into Monday.

Have a Mischievous Monday!!!

Ryan