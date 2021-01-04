The Bachelor – SEASON PREMIERE

A Record 32 Women Are Eager to Win Matt James’s Heart and Final Rose on The Bachelor, PREMIERING ITS LANDMARK 25th SEASON TONIGHT at 8/7c on your local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for “The Bachelorette,” Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can’t wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasn’t been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his life—no matter what challenges he will face—as he starts his search for his happily ever after.

A record-breaking 32 exceptional, beautiful women have come from all over the country to leave their everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the accomplished, handsome heartthrob from North Carolina. The bachelorettes pull out all the stops to catch his eye.

Which hopeful bachelorette will garner the coveted first impression rose?

WATCH the season premiere of “The Bachelor,” TONIGHT AT 7PM, on your local ABC32!