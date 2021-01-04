Troy Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Burglary Assault Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, January 4, at approximately 2:00pm the Troy Police Department responded to the Best Western Inn located on US231 North on a reported assault. When Officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim who is an employee of the business who had been assaulted.

The victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that the assault was part of an attempted robbery of the business.

The victim described a heavy-set black male wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants as the suspect.

The Troy Police Department would like to ask anyone that may have been in the area of the Best Western Inn between 1:30pm and 2:00pm that observed anything suspicious to please contact the Troy Police Department.