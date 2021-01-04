University of Alabama Students Must Take COVID-19 Test Before Returning to Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials say University of Alabama students returning to campus for the spring 2021 semester must be tested for coronavirus. According to reports, the tests must happen within seven days of their arrival, no later than January 19.

The spring semester will begin January 13. The university will offer free testing, or students can choose to get tested before returning to Tuscaloosa.

Test results are expected to be provided within 24 hours to three days.

