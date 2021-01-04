‘We Need Your Help:’ Birmingham Ask for Help in the Fight Against Gun Violence

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The mayor and police chief of Birmingham are asking the public for help to combat gun violence and solve homicides. Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith made the appeal in a Wednesday news conference. Woodfin said in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the city also had a crisis of gun violence in 2020. The mayor said the city had 105 homicides that were classified as murders this year, up from 93 in 2019.

