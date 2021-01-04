WWII Vet Turns 101 Years Old

by Jerome Jones

On December 28, Helen Lattal turned 101 years old.

Monday morning a car parade was held to help Helen celebrate.

The parade was postponed for the holidays.

Montgomery Fire Rescue and Police lead the parade in front of the American Red Cross Montgomery, where Helen served for many years.

In 1942 Helen joined the Women’s Army Corp and was deployed to Ireland to join the 8th Air Force as General James Doolittle’s secretary.

Helen’s grandson and a few friends were on hand to help her celebrate.

A box was available for people to place cards and gifts for Helen.

“I’m overwhelmed. I can not believe this is happening,” said Helen.

Helen said her goal was to live long enough to see her great granddaughter born, now her goal is to live long enough to see her walk.