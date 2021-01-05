Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Swears In 31 New Officers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The largest group in many years, 31 Probation and Parole Officers for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles were sworn in by Director Cam Ward on January 4. The addition of officers is helping the Bureau reach its reduced caseload goal of one officer per 75 offenders, allowing officers to monitor offenders more closely and maximize rehabilitation efforts.

This is Director Ward’s first swearing-in ceremony for the Bureau.

1/5 image016

2/5 Probation and Parole Officer Catrina Pringle (left) with Director Ward.

3/5 Probation and Parole Officer Joshua Jernigan (left) with Director Ward.

4/5 Probation and Parole Officer Terrance Jones (left) with Director Ward.

5/5 Probation and Parole Jessica Rizzo (left) with Director Ward.









Ward said, “It is an honor to participate in this ceremony and witness the beginning of these officers’ careers.”

With public safety at the forefront, Director Ward wants the Bureau to stay focused on the reentry and rehabilitation for parolees and probationers. Probation and Parole Officers are one of the key factors in helping offenders become productive members of society.

The Special Populations division at the Bureau specializes in education, behavioral and treatment programs. It includes the Alabama Certain Enforcement Supervision Program, Day Reporting Centers, Day Reporting Center Lites and other programs. Mental health professionals are staffed to help with program success. The Interdisciplinary Grant Team, another part of Special Populations, coordinates the application and implementation of federal, state and local grants. This allows for the expansion of supervision and rehabilitation programs.

Director Ward also plans to reopen LIFE Tech Transitional Center, previously scheduled to close. LIFE Tech is a residential intensive reentry and rehabilitation program for male offenders. Since 2013, 2,344 offenders received access to opportunities through LIFE Tech.

To find out more about Special Populations and other programs at ABPP, please visit https://paroles.alabama.gov/about-us/field-operations/special-populations-and-programs/.