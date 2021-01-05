Alabama Hits New High for Virus Hospitalizations

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has hit a new high for the number of people in state hospitals. State Health Department numbers show there were a record 3,064 people in state hospitals Monday with COVID-19. The new peak comes during what health officials feared would be a rise in cases after the winter holidays. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association says the surge is likely attributable to the continued fallout from Thanksgiving, the earliest Christmas parties as well as increased community transmission. Doctors have expressed concern the situation will get worse before it gets better.

