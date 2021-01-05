Alabama-Native Hank Aaron, Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young Get COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young and other civil rights leaders have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. They rolled up their sleeves on Tuesday at the Morehouse School of Medicine, where they hope to send a message to Black Americans in particular that the shots are safe.

The medical school was founded by former Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan, who also got his coronavirus shot Tuesday.

An outsize percentage of polled Black Americans said they were hesitant about getting the vaccine. But Young says they shouldn’t worry – he says he’s been taking vaccines now for 88 years and hasn’t been sick.

