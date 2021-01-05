Auburn’s Harsin names Pitman as Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala.—Jeff Pitman has been named the head football strength and conditioning coach at Auburn, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday. Pitman comes to Auburn after spending the previous eight years on Harsin’s staff at Boise State (2014-20) and Arkansas State (2013).

“Coach Pitman brings three decades of collegiate strength coaching and player development to the Auburn Family,” Harsin said. “He has been an instrumental part of many championship teams and players he has worked with leave their time with him praising Coach Pitman for developing them as football players and men. We know his approach in the weight room and other performance areas will make our players better all-around, especially as he specializes with our men up front on the offensive and defensive lines.”

A Boise State graduate and certified strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), Pitman was the head strength and conditioning coach at Boise State from 1999-2006.

“I am extremely honored to work for Coach Harsin and our Auburn family,” Pitman said. “Coach will develop our student athletes into Auburn men that we can all be proud of. War Eagle!”

Pitman worked with the football program at Colorado, while also overseeing the speed, strength and conditioning needs for each of the Buffaloes’ varsity programs. He also worked at Western Carolina from 2011-12 as the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. A three-year letterwinner for the Broncos from 1990-92, Pitman initially walked on to Boise State in 1988 before earning a scholarship and starting at center for two years. He was a member of the Broncos’ 1990 team that finished 10-4 and reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division I-AA Playoffs. He was recognized as an NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American in 1992, one of just 10 Broncos in school history to win the award at the time. He graduated from Boise State with a degree in health promotion in 1993, and then worked as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at Minnesota. He earned his master’s in education from Minnesota in 1995.

Certified as a level one club coach by USA Weightlifting in 1994, Pitman took his first full-time position as a collegiate strength coach at Montana State (1995-97), working with football, women’s skiing and women’s track and field. He worked at San Jose State from 1997-99, supervising the training programs for all of the Spartans’ varsity sports, before joining his alma mater.

Nate Solder, New York Giants

“Jeff Pitman was my first introduction to high-level competitive football. He challenged, and pushed me from the second I walked in the door to the day I walked out as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He saw potential in me long before I ever saw it in myself. So much of the sport of football comes down to will and attitude. Coach Pitman has an unstoppable will that is part of his coaching DNA. Iron sharpens iron as one man sharpens another, Coach Pitman was the iron that sharpened me in college and was foundational to the success I have had in the NFL.”