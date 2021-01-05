Birmingham mayor hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Officials say the mayor of Birmingham has been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia, five days after announcing he tested positive for coronavirus. A tweet from the City of Birmingham says Mayor Randall L. Woodfin was admitted to the hospital Monday night “to address symptoms connected to COVID pneumonia.” The tweet says Woodfin remained “in good spirits.” On Wednesday, Woodfin announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. Alabama on Monday hit a new high for the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals with more than 3,000 hospitalized.

