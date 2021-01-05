COVID-19 Vaccine Available at Lowndes Co. Health Department

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Protection from COVID-19 is now available at the Lowndes County Health Department in Hayneville.

The Moderna vaccine is currently being administered to frontline healthcare workers and first responders. The vaccine is given in two doses — 30 days apart.

"By me working with Collerine Volunteer Fire Department I came on and got it and I'm glad I did and I'll be back to get the next one," said Andrew Rives.

Health officials say vaccinations are available by appointment only — every Tuesday from 9 am to 3:30.

County leaders are urging residents who are eligible — to make an appointment — and get vaccinated.

“You have to call and make an appointment to get on the list so you can take it. And I encourage them, let us continue to do social distance, wash our hands and wear our masks,” Charlie King, Jr.

Call the Lowndes County Health Department at (334) 548-2564 for more information.