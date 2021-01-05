Department of Revenue Offering Tax Relief to Those Affected by Hurricane Zeta
The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) is offering tax relief to Alabama taxpayers who reside or have a business in Clarke, Dallas, Marengo, Mobile, Perry, Washington, and Wilcox counties and have been affected by damage caused by Hurricane Zeta. The tax relief measures mirror IRS measures in the same declared disaster areas.
ALDOR will grant filing extensions to taxpayers directly affected by Hurricane Zeta. Alabama taxpayers residing in areas designated as disaster areas by the federal government have until March 1, 2021, to file tax returns due on or after Oct. 28, 2020, and before March 1, 2021. Penalty relief will be provided during the extension period.
Affected taxpayers filing for Individual Income Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Pass-through Entities, Business Privilege Tax, or Withholding Tax may submit a penalty waiver request using the Department’s Form PWR, which can be accessed on the Department’s website at:
https://revenue.alabama.gov/
Taxpayers may contact the following ALDOR offices by telephone for any additional filing guidance:
- Sales and Use Tax: 334-242-1490
- Individual Income Tax: 334-353-0602
- Corporate Income Tax: 334-242-1200
- Pass-through Entities: 334-242-1033
- Business Privilege Tax: 334-353-7923
- Withholding Tax: 334-242-1300
For more information on this relief, including a list of the eligible localities, view the IRS announcement at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/
In addition, taxpayers in areas not specifically designated as disaster areas who encounter difficulty filing on time due to weather-related circumstances associated with Hurricane Zeta may be eligible to request a waiver of late-filing and late-payment penalties after providing appropriate documentation to ALDOR.