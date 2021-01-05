Montgomery City Council Member Tracy Larkin Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery District 3 City Council member Tracy Larkin has died. The announcement came from Frank Lee, the Macon County EMA Director, who calls Larkin “my best friend.”

Here is the statement Lee sent to Alabama News Network:

“With deep sorry I regret that was asked to make and inform the media that my best friend, Montgomery City Councilor Tracy Larkin, made his transition on this evening.

Please pray for his wife Adrian and his daughter, Traci and the Larkin Family. Tracy was the true definition of a dedicated public servant and a true and loyal friend.”

Larkin grew up in Montgomery and was the youngest of five children. He attended Paterson Elementary School and Graduated from Booker T. Washington High School.

He earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Alabama State University after serving in the U.S. Army. He also studied at the University of Pittsburgh.

Larkin was first elected to the Montgomery City Council in 1999. He was serving his fourth non-consecutive term and was also Council President Pro Tem.

The cause of death hasn’t been released. Funeral arrangements haven’t been announced.

