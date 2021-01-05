Police Chase Ends in Downtown Montgomery, Suspect Facing Multiple Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A pursuit ending in downtown Montgomery has led to the arrest of a Trinity man.

On Monday, January 4 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Mercedes SLK for a speeding violation on Interstate 65 at the 167 mile marker.

The driver, William King Austin Dial, 28, refused to stop and continued north on Interstate 65. Dial eluded Troopers into downtown Montgomery before coming to a stop on North McDonough Street and fleeing on foot. ALEA Troopers apprehend Dial shortly after and placed him into custody.

Dial was charged with Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Weapon without Permit and multiple traffic violations. He was booked into to the Montgomery County Jail.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.