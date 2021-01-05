Rain Ahead For Thursday

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deeps south is keeping us mostly clear and dry for now. The high pressure ridge will give way to an approaching low pressure system beginning late Wednesday. This will lead to rain working through here Thursday. Rainfall potential will be well under an inch. We’re not expecting any wintry threat with this system but the one coming through late Sunday into Monday might. Forecast models haven’t giving us a clear answer just yet but certainly this system will need to be watched. It all depends on the low pressure systems position in the gulf and the depth of the cold air into the area. It’s still a wait and see with each forecast model run. In the mean time, expect temps in the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s. That’s pretty much where we should be for this time of the year.