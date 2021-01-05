Selma Police Arrest Suspected Bank Burglar

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars — accused of breaking into a bank.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says officers responded to PNC Bank in downtown Selma — when an alarm was activated Sunday night.

He says when officers arrived on the scene — they found shattered glass on the ground — and 19 year old Christopher Rodgers — inside the bank.

Rodgers was arrested and charged with burglary. He’s being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $30,000 dollars bond.