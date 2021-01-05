Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault of Student from Over 20 Years Ago

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama schoolteacher has been placed on leave after being indicted in an alleged sexual assault on a student in the 1990s. According to reports, 57-year-old Henry Joel Snow of Bay Minette was indicted on four charges of rape and sodomy linked to his tenure at a school in Tuscaloosa County more than two decades ago. He was working as a middle school teacher in Mobile County at the time of his arrest.

Authorities say a former student filed a report with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 11 months ago claiming she was sexually assaulted in the late 1990s.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Snow.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)