Trump Says He’ll ‘Fight Like Hell’ to Hold on to Presidency

by Alabama News Network Staff

DALTON, Ga. (AP) – President Donald Trump says he will “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. And he’s appealing to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote. He held a rally Monday night where he spoke about his disagreement with his loss. His reason for the appearance was to boost Republican Senate Candidates in Tuesday’s runoff election.

