A Cloudy & Wet Thursday Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into a cloudy and wet weather pattern the remainder of this week. An area of low pressure and trailing front will work through the area Thursday into Friday. Showers are likely across our area throughout your Thursday. Rainfall potential will be under 1-inch. The showers depart but the clouds linger into Friday. Temps will continue rather chilly with highs only managing the upper 40s. We’re in between systems Saturday into most of Sunday. Another area of low pressure will make its way across the region. At this point, it’s looking like another rainmaker but it’s being watched closely for any wintry threat. This disturbance moves out and we’re back to sunny and dry conditions around the middle of next week.