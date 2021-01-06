Biden Selects Merrick Garland As New U.S. Attorney General

by Alabama News Network Staff

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Garland in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, Biden is expected to announce Garland’s appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

