Birmingham’s Woodfin among 4 Alabama mayors with COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The mayors of at least four Alabama cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the illness spreads rapidly across the state following the holidays. The city of Birmingham said Mayor Randall Woodfin was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia on Monday, five days after announcing he tested positive for the new coronavirus. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says he was quarantining at home after tested positive for the virus. And the city of Auburn says Mayor Ron Anders is in quarantine after testing positive. Florence Mayor Andy Betterton also has tested positive.

