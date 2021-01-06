Here Is Reaction from Members of Alabama’s Congressional Delegation

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Members of Congress, including Alabama’s Congressional delegation, were inside the U.S. Capitol this afternoon when supporters of President Trump entered the building. The members of Congress had been there to ratify the results of the Electoral College vote for president.

That process was halted as senators and representatives were taken to safety.

Some members of Alabama’s Congressional delegation have sent out word via Twitter about what is happening.

From Republican U.S. Senator Richard Shelby:

From Democratic U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell:

From Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, who took office Sunday after being elected to represent Alabama’s First Congressional District in November:

Alabama News Network will continue to monitor the reaction of our elected leaders in Washington.

