One More Dry Day; Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

ONE MORE DRY DAY: It was a frosty start to the day for many locations, but under generally sunny conditions, highs this afternoon should reach the upper 50s and lower 60ss. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next rain maker due in here tomorrow. Tonight, expect increasing clouds with with lows in the low 40s.

RAIN RETURNS: As the clouds return tonight, rain will move into the state by Thursday morning. The surface low will track from northwest to southeast across the state, and that means no severe weather, but expect decent rain chances throughout the day. It will be a cloudy and chilly day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rainfall amounts around 1/2 inches are likely. Light rain will linger into Thursday night as a deep, cold core upper low moves overhead. These systems can sometimes bring dynamic cooling and unexpected snow flakes, but for now all thermal values suggest just some cold rain for Alabama. The rain early Friday, followed a slow clearing. In fact, Friday looks to be a rather raw winter’s day, with the lingering clouds, cold temps in the upper 40s, and brisk northerly winds.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will start off cold, with freezing temperatures expected, but the day will feature generally sunny conditions with highs around 50°. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday as our next rainmaker approaches, expect highs in the low 50s.

END OF WEEKEND SYSTEM: Model madness abounds with out next system due in here later Sunday and into Monday, because it could mean some snow for the Deep South, a cold rain, or nothing at all; and looking at the latest model trends, winter weather lovers may be in for a disappointment.

Early this morning, the GFS (American) model shows the low heading farther south, across the Central Gulf, mean little to no precipitation for Alabama, as the rain looks to be confined to the coast. This is matching up with the European model said yesterday.

However, the European model early this morning showed the track of the low moving back to the north some, with rain late Sunday and Monday for Alabama, but temperatures would be too warm from wintry precip, and it would just mean a cold rain.

Again, this is still a few days away and we will be watching future model runs, but it appears the overall trends do not favor winter weather excitement for Alabama…Of course stay tuned for future updates, but for now, we will at least mention some rain moving in Alabama around 10PM Sunday and it should be exiting the state during the midday hours Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry weather returns on Tuesday, and the weather will remain cool and dry before more rain returns towards the middle to second half of next week. Highs should be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan