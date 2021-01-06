President-elect Joe Biden Wants Restoration of “Simple Decency”

by Alabama News Network Staff

President-elect Joe Biden is calling for the restoration of “simple decency” after a mob of supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol this afternoon and delayed Congress from certifying Biden’s November election victory.

Biden had planned to deliver a speech focused on how to revive an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic from Wilmington, Delaware. Instead, he spoke of the unrest in Washington.

The building was locked down and police with guns drawn moved in as Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations. “At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)