SERIES PREMIERE (01/07/21): The Hustler

Watch the SERIES PREMIERE of The Hustler THURSDAY NIGHT at 10/9c on your local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

Watch the SERIES PREMIERE of The Hustler Thursday night on ABC32

ERICA MCLAIN

TIFFANY MCGUIRE

ERIC WATSON

CRAIG FERGUSON



RACHEL MILLER

DAVID MILLIGAN, CRAIG FERGUSON

ERICA MCLAIN, TIFFANY MCGUIRE

CRAIG FERGUSON

CRAIG FERGUSON



ERIC WATSON

DAVID MILLIGAN

“Have You Ever Stabbed A Melon?” – What do the Olympics and a refrigerator have in common? This week they’re just a few of the clues leading contestants to the hustler in the mind-bending and enigmatic game show that follows five contestants as they collaborate to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each. Hosted by Emmy ® Award-winning host, actor, writer and comedian Craig Ferguson.

“The Hustler” airs THURSDAY, JAN. 7 at 10/9c on your local ABC32!