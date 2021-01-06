SERIES PREMIERE: The Chase
Watch the SERIES PREMIERE of The Chase THURSDAY NIGHT at 9/8c on your local ABC32!
“The Chase is On!” – The race to “The Chase” is on in the series premiere of the new heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Hosted by “The View”’s Sara Haines and starring “JEOPARDY!
WATCH Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time’s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers in “The Chase” premiering THURSDAY, JAN. 7 at 9/8c on your local ABC32!