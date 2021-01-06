State Health Officials Urge Patience As COVID-19 Slowly Rollout

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama health officials are urging patience amid a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations as states are tasked with trying to get shots into the arms of residents. Vaccines are now prioritized for health care workers and long-term care residents.

Health Officer Scott Harris said Wednesday that the state expects to make the shots available to more people soon. As of Monday, the state had distributed about 42,000 of its 226,000-shot allotment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)